Multiple condo units affected by structure fire Friday night

KRIS file photo.
FILE photo
Posted at 11:22 AM, Mar 11, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fire crews along with Red Cross volunteers responded to a structure fire at the Sunset Point Condos Friday night.

The fire was caused by unattended cooking, according to South Trail Fire Protection and Rescue Service District. Four condo units were affected.

Crews from South Trail and Iona McGregor Fire Department responded to the scene and were able to put out the fire and ventilate all affected units.

Volunteer members with Red Cross Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland chapter were called to the scene to assist two of the four families who have been displaced by the fire.

The other two families chose to stay with family and friends.

