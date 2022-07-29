Motorcycle crashes after FGCU's major traffic project aims to reduce speeding

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gulf Coast University campus police are calling on drivers to stop speeding after a motorcycle crashed near the FGCU South Bridge Loop on Thursday night.

The motorcycle operator survived. However, they are reminding everyone coming through the area that it is now one-way. It is not a raceway.

FGCU student, Alex Woodall, said he hopes the work on the university's major traffic project will keep everyone safe.

“There’s a lot of confusion at those intersections, especially with a whole new load of students coming in the fall,” Woodall said. “It's going to be a lot more hectic.”

According to the university's media relations office, South Bridge Loop is now a one-way road to enhance safety.

The area includes:

Five dorm facilities

One dining hall

One large parking garage

One fitness center

Drivers and cyclists have plenty to watch for with more people crossing South Bridge Loop Road.

“Some of them drive a little bit fast but most of them drive slow,” Sebastian Viviani, a FGCU Student said. “So yeah, I think some of them have to slow down a little bit.”

“I believe they have to just follow the rules,” Andrea Aspron, another FGCU Student said. “I believe all the stop signs, all the lights and everything - I think they should follow that.”

It also comes as summer break is in its final few weeks before thousands of students return to campus with a new traffic flow.

“There's a lot of people, a lot of reckless drivers, a lot of new drivers,” Woodall said. “As you can see, a lot of people here don't even know how to park as well.”

The university's major traffic project will be complete by the end of the week.