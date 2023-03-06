Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Milwaukee Blvd. crash causes delays in Lehigh Acres

Lehigh Acres crash on Milwaukee Blvd.
Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District
Lehigh Acres crash on Milwaukee Blvd.
Posted at 8:13 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 08:13:11-05

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Traffic is slow going on Monday morning in Lehigh Acres after a crash.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District posted about a rollover crash on Milwaukee Blvd.

Firefighters extricated one person from the vehicle.

That person was taken to the hospital.

Crews are still on scene and drivers should expect delays.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM