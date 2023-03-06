Milwaukee Blvd. crash causes delays in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Traffic is slow going on Monday morning in Lehigh Acres after a crash.
Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District posted about a rollover crash on Milwaukee Blvd.
Firefighters extricated one person from the vehicle.
That person was taken to the hospital.
Crews are still on scene and drivers should expect delays.
📷: Early morning rollover crash near 327 Milwaukee Blvd. Firefighters extricated one patient from the vehicle and who was then transported as a trauma alert. Crews are still on scene, expect traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/ERR6Gmy0vV— Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) March 6, 2023