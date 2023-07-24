Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Mayor's proclamation extends state of local emergency for Sanibel following Hurricane Ian

Tropical Weather
Wilfredo Lee/AP
A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Tropical Weather
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 14:24:46-04

SANIBEL, Fla. — Mayor Richard Johnson authorized Mayoral Proclamation 23-31 which extends Sanibel's local state of emergency and provides guidance regarding the following topics:

  • Extending Closure of Certain Public Beach Parking
  • Providing Sanibel Beach Parking Information
  • Extending Temporary Reciprocity for Certain Contractors Licensed and Registered with Lee County, Florida
  • Extending Waiver of Certain Vegetation Permits
  • Extending Authorization for Temporary Storage Units

Click to view Mayoral Proclamation 23-31

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!