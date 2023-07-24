Mayor's proclamation extends state of local emergency for Sanibel following Hurricane Ian
Prev
Next
Wilfredo Lee/AP
A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 14:24:46-04
SANIBEL, Fla. — Mayor Richard Johnson authorized Mayoral Proclamation 23-31 which extends Sanibel's local state of emergency and provides guidance regarding the following topics:
- Extending Closure of Certain Public Beach Parking
- Providing Sanibel Beach Parking Information
- Extending Temporary Reciprocity for Certain Contractors Licensed and Registered with Lee County, Florida
- Extending Waiver of Certain Vegetation Permits
- Extending Authorization for Temporary Storage Units
Click to view Mayoral Proclamation 23-31
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.