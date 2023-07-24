Mayor's proclamation extends state of local emergency for Sanibel following Hurricane Ian

SANIBEL, Fla. — Mayor Richard Johnson authorized Mayoral Proclamation 23-31 which extends Sanibel's local state of emergency and provides guidance regarding the following topics:



Extending Closure of Certain Public Beach Parking



Providing Sanibel Beach Parking Information



Extending Temporary Reciprocity for Certain Contractors Licensed and Registered with Lee County, Florida



Extending Waiver of Certain Vegetation Permits



Extending Authorization for Temporary Storage Units

Click to view Mayoral Proclamation 23-31