Man arrested for making violent threats against political affiliations

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department reports one man has been arrested for posting a series of violent threats on Facebook towards "individuals of a specific political affiliation".

Investigators said Michael Whiteheard, 27, posted a series of violent threats on Facebook - posts, police said, that described acts of mass violence and targeted threats.

Police said Whitehead confirmed the Facebook account belonged to him and admitted to making the posts. Whitehead was arrested and charged with Threat - Written/Electronic Threat.

He was transported to the Lee County Jail.