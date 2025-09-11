Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man arrested for making violent threats against political affiliations

The Fort Myers Police Department says one man has been arrested for posting a series of violent threats on Facebook towards "individuals of a specific political affiliation".
Investigators said Michael Whiteheard, 27, posted a series of violent threats on Facebook - posts, police said, that described acts of mass violence and targeted threats.

Police said Whitehead confirmed the Facebook account belonged to him and admitted to making the posts. Whitehead was arrested and charged with Threat - Written/Electronic Threat.

He was transported to the Lee County Jail.

