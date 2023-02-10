Lehigh Acres firefighters called for two vehicle fire on Milano Ave.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded Friday morning to two vehicles on fire.
It happened at Milano Avenue South in Lehigh Acres.
No one was hurt.
The fire is under investigation.
🗓️2/10 🕚00:52 Crews responded to find two vehicles engulfed in flames. Fire was quickly extinguished, no injuries. An investigator with the State Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations responded to assist with the investigation. pic.twitter.com/ORWrRLI3Nl