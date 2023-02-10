Watch Now
Lehigh Acres firefighters called for two vehicle fire on Milano Ave.

Posted at 9:23 AM, Feb 10, 2023
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded Friday morning to two vehicles on fire.

It happened at Milano Avenue South in Lehigh Acres.

No one was hurt.

The fire is under investigation.

