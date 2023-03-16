Watch Now
Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District is hosting a table forum for the public

Posted at 12:35 PM, Mar 16, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District is hosting a table forum for the public.

The table forum will be a chance to discuss ideas, needs, and solutions
for hurricane recovery.

The table discussion will be held on March 30 and will be at Station 104 in Lehigh Acres.

For more information visit https://onthetableswfl.com/join-list/.

