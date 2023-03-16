LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District is hosting a table forum for the public.
The table forum will be a chance to discuss ideas, needs, and solutions
for hurricane recovery.
The table discussion will be held on March 30 and will be at Station 104 in Lehigh Acres.
For more information visit https://onthetableswfl.com/join-list/.
We're hosting a table! Join us to discuss ideas, needs, and solutions for county-wide hurricane recovery with Chief Dilallo, a member of the Lee County Recovery Task Force. https://t.co/MidBhUdl0F pic.twitter.com/e4JINVxsbe— Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) March 16, 2023