LeeTran full bus service returns on Sunday

FORT MYERS, Fla. — LeeTran is bringing back all fixed-route bus services and fare collection on Sunday, Nov. 13.

LeeTran has been operating a modified service since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28.

The vehicles were used for emergency transportation on barrier islands and shuttled those who needed to get to emergency shelters, disaster recovery centers, and field hospitals.

LeeTran temporarily halted bus fare collection prior to Ian.

All paratransit services were restored on Nov. 2. To make a reservation through LeeTran’s ADA Passport department, call 239-533-0300.

To learn more call 239-LEE-TRAN, or visit www.RideLeeTran.com