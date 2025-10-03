Lee Schools Superintendent recommending three staff members for termination

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County School District is recommending three staff members be terminated following social media posts they made after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The district said in a statement Friday it is still reviewing the comments and ensuring the staff members have full due process of their First Amendment rights, but those rights "must be balanced against the district's interest in protecting school operations."

The superintendent will recommend to the school board the termination of the staff members.

The findings will be submitted to the Florida Department of Education, which can then pull teaching certificates.