Lee Port Commissioners reject study on merging Port Police with Sheriff’s Office

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of Port Authority officers packed a Lee County Board of Port Commissioners meeting Thursday as commissioners debated whether transferring port police to the Lee County Sheriff's Office could save taxpayers money.

Commissioner David Mulicka requested a cost analysis comparing the current Port Authority police structure with potential integration into the sheriff's office. However, his motion failed when no other commissioners supported it.

"So it was not personal. There was no reflection. I'm not unhappy with the current situation, but I wanted to know that," Mulicka said.

Mulicka emphasized he was seeking information, not advocating for a specific position. He cited upcoming economic challenges as motivation for exploring cost-saving measures.

"Because upcoming tax years, 26 I think, there's going to be some struggles in our economy," Mulicka said.

Board Chair Kevin Ruane strongly opposed the proposal, expressing skepticism about potential savings and concerns about disrupting operations.

"I would be very surprised if we could save money doing this. Not only do we disrupt morale, but then we could have more costs," Ruane said.

Ruane, who has 19 years of government experience and serves as liaison to the sheriff's office, said he discussed the matter with the sheriff, who could not guarantee cost savings.

"We're always under pressure to try to reduce costs, and I get that but the same token, there is no defined way to say we could or couldn't reduce costs," Ruane said.

The commissioners approved a three-year contract with the Port Authority's union during the same meeting, signaling confidence in the current structure.

Port Authority officers attended the meeting amid concerns about job security and potential changes to their employment. Ruane acknowledged the anxiety among officers and emphasized the value of the current workforce.

A spokesperson for the Lee County Sheriff's Office said a comprehensive cost analysis would be required to determine whether the proposal could generate savings.

Despite the failed motion, Mulicka said he respected his colleagues' feedback and the democratic process.

"I think direction was pretty clear on the matter," Mulicka said.

