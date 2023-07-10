Lee Memorial Hospital implements new weapons detection system

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is the first hospital system in Southwest Florida to use the Evolv Weapons Detection System.

According to Lee Health, the public safety team at Lee Memorial Hospital will begin using an advanced weapons detection system on Monday, June 10, 2023.

The Evolv system is well-known in the public safety sector for its ability to spot dangerous weapons and has been used around the country for major events, athletic venues, and amusement parks. The new touchless comprehensive detection system will provide additional safety and security for patients, visitors, and hospital staff.

Developers say the state-of-the-art weapons screening solution is the leader in artificial intelligence-based weapons detection security. Evolv uses a combination of sensors, screens, and cameras combined with an Artificial Intelligence-enabled software architecture to immediately distinguish between a gun and a smartphone.

Patients and visitors can walk through the weapons detection system without having to empty pockets, handbags or remove belts, preventing long lines from forming and allowing for a smoother entry into the hospital. The Evolv weapons detection system can screen up to 3,600 people per hour, which is 10 times faster than metal detectors.

The device will first be installed at Lee Memorial Hospital’s emergency department entrance and eventually at all of Lee Health’s other emergency department access points.

As part of a system-wide initiative to maintain security and keep the community safe, the Evolv system will also eventually be installed at all other acute care facilities’ Emergency Department entrances, including Gulf Coast Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital, HealthPark Medical Center, Golisano Children’s Hospital and Lee Health Coconut Point.



