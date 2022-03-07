Lee Health reports 43 COVID-19 patients hospitalized

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is reporting 43 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals on Monday.

Two of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.



The hospital census was at 92% of staffed operational bed capacity.



Census in the intensive care unit was at 86% of staffed operational bed capacity. There were 4 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.



Yesterday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 828 patients, which is typical for this time of year.

Lee TeleHealth is currently free and is an easy alternative to avoid longer than normal wait times at urgent care centers.