Lee Health reports 173 COVID-19 patients in hospitals

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health hospitals say they remain very busy and encourage patients to utilize Lee Telehealth or Dispatch Health and that the wait time for patients coming in person is determined by the severity of the illness.
Updated Lee Health Report :
- There are 173 COVID-19 patients isolated in the hospitals.
- 1 of the patients is currently receiving treatment at the Golisano Children’s Hospital.
- The staffed operational bed capacity was at 95% this morning.
- The intensive care unit of staffed operational bed capacity was at 95%. There were 25 COVID patients in the ICU
- 802 patients were seen by Lee Health’s emergency departments yesterday.