Lee Health reports 110 COVID-19 related deaths this year

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health reports that since the start of the year 110 people have lost their lives from COVID-19 in its hospitals.
Lee Health’s Monday Update:
- There were 215 COVID patients.
- 4 of these patients are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital.
- The staffed operational bed capacity was at 99%.
- The staffed operational bed capacity in the intensive care unit was at 95%. There were 32 COVID patients in the ICU Monday morning.
- 733 patients were seen by Lee Health’s emergency departments.