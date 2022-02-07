Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Lee Health reports 110 COVID-19 related deaths this year

215 COVID-19 hospitalizations
items.[0].image.alt
WFTX
LeeHealth.png
Posted at 1:00 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 13:00:18-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health reports that since the start of the year 110 people have lost their lives from COVID-19 in its hospitals.

Lee Health’s Monday Update:

  • There were 215 COVID patients.
  • 4 of these patients are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital.
  • The staffed operational bed capacity was at 99%.
  • The staffed operational bed capacity in the intensive care unit was at 95%. There were 32 COVID patients in the ICU Monday morning.
  • 733 patients were seen by Lee Health’s emergency departments.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4