Lee Health reporting 70 COVID-19 hospitilalizations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is reporting 70 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals on Wednesday.

· 6 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Hospital census was at 96% of staffed operational bed capacity.

· Census in the intensive care unit was at 91% of staffed operational bed capacity. There were 5 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

· Tuesday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 902 patients, which is above average for this time of year.

Lee TeleHealth is currently free and is an easy alternative to avoid longer than normal wait times at urgent care centers.