Lee Health reported 89 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Posted at 9:55 AM, Feb 24, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health reported 89 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals on Thursday morning.

· Of these patients, 4 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Hospital census was at 93% of staffed operational bed capacity.

· Census in the intensive care unit was at 86% of staffed operational bed capacity. There were 14 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

· Yesterday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 904 patients, which is above average for this time of year.

