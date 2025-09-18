Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lee health officials issue water advisory for Bowditch Park

Fox 4
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A health advisory is in effect for Bowditch Park after recent water tests revealed high levels of bacteria that could make swimmers sick.

Health officials are warning residents and visitors that the water is not safe for swimming and are advising against any water-related activities at the park.

The advisory will remain in effect until the water is deemed safe by health authorities.

