Lee Health in urgent need of Type O blood donations

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health is experiencing an extreme Type O blood shortage and is seeking blood donations to help replenish supply levels. Current blood supplies are below critically low, and Lee Health’s blood centers are in urgent need of donors.

Blood and blood products are used in the trauma center, to help treat cancer patients, premature babies, anemia and a variety of other conditions.

The Lee Health Blood Mobile will be at numerous locations throughout Southwest Florida in June. Click here for dates and times.

Lee Health’s blood centers are the sole supplier of all blood products for the entire health system.

About 800 units of blood are needed per week, and the blood centers rely on life-saving donations from the community to maintain inventory levels.

If you are unable to attend one of the upcoming blood drives, donations can also be made at one of Lee Health’s blood centers to help save lives.

For more information on how and where to donate, please visit Lee Health Blood Centers.

