Lee Health has 279 COVID-19 hospitalizations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health says it is facing a severe blood shortage and needs blood more than usual because of COVID-19 cases.
Latest Lee Health update:
- 279 COVID-19 patients are isolated in hospitals.
- 6 patients are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital.
- Staffed operational bed capacity was at 95% this morning.
- The number of staffed operational bed capacity in the intensive care unit is 97%. 38 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU since this morning.
- Emergency Health Department had 891 patients.
- 354 patients were seen at Lee Convenient Care yesterday.