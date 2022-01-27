Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Lee Health has 279 COVID-19 hospitalizations

items.[0].image.alt
WFTX
LeeHealth.png
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 15:47:48-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health says it is facing a severe blood shortage and needs blood more than usual because of COVID-19 cases.

Latest Lee Health update:

  • 279 COVID-19 patients are isolated in hospitals.
  • 6 patients are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital.
  • Staffed operational bed capacity was at 95% this morning.
  • The number of staffed operational bed capacity in the intensive care unit is 97%. 38 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU since this morning.
  • Emergency Health Department had 891 patients.
  • 354 patients were seen at Lee Convenient Care yesterday.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4