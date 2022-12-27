Lee County to open sites for stray pets

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Domestic Animal Services staff will be at off-site locations to be available for residents to bring stray animals to be scanned for microchips for the “Do What’s Right – Reunite” initiative.

Staff says the New Year’s holiday creates an influx of stray pets because of firework celebrations, which frequently startle dogs and cats.

Animal Services experiences this each year and recognizes that it is not always convenient for residents to bring animals they have found to the county facility within 24 hours as required by county ordinance.

To assist with this, staff will be at the following locations for Do What’s Right - Reunite:

Monday, Jan. 2 : North Fort Myers Public Library, 2001 N. Tamiami Trail North Fort Myers, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



: North Fort Myers Public Library, 2001 N. Tamiami Trail North Fort Myers, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3: Veterans Park, 55 Homestead Road, Lehigh Acres, at the Lodge, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information call 239-533-7387 (LEE-PETS) or visit Lee Lost Pets.

