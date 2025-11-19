Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle to retire

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle says he will retire from public service and step down from his position on January 14, 2026.

“After careful consideration, I have decided that it is time for me to step down and embrace the next chapter of my life,” Doyle said in a statement on Wednesday. “It has been a profound honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Lee County as supervisor of elections. I take great pride in the progress our office has made to strengthen voter confidence, modernize election systems, and uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency.”

Doyle was first elected in 2016.

He was re-elected in 2020 and 2024.