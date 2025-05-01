Lee County Sheriff's Office investigate road rage incident near McGregor Blvd

LEE COUNTY, Fla — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene of a road rage incident near McGregor Boulevard and College Parkway.
According to LCSO, no injuries have been reported and this is an isolated incident the Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.
