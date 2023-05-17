Lee County Sheriff's Office honors fallen deputies

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Today the Lee County Sheriff's Office is honoring those who have fallen in the line of duty.
Sheriff Carmine Marceno will host a ceremony at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center to honor fallen deputies and canine deputies.
The event will be 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public.
This morning at 10 AM, Sheriff Carmine Marceno will host an intimate ceremony to honor our fallen deputies and canine at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers. Doors open at 9:30 AM.— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) May 17, 2023
