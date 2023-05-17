Watch Now
Lee County Sheriff's Office honors fallen deputies

Posted at 6:45 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 06:45:01-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Today the Lee County Sheriff's Office is honoring those who have fallen in the line of duty.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno will host a ceremony at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center to honor fallen deputies and canine deputies.

The event will be 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public.

