Lee County Sheriff's Office holds community event for Cinco de Mayo

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is hosting a community-wide event to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
The event will take place at the Gulf Coast Town Center for the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta.
The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will feature live performances, arts & crafts, and raffles.
CINCO DE MAYO COMMUNITY EVENT!— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) April 27, 2023
Join the #teamLCSO Community Response Unit at Gulf Coast Town Center for the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta! Friday, May 5 from 5:30pm-8:30pm. Check out the flyer for more details! pic.twitter.com/om40mz9RmM