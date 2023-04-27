Watch Now
Lee County Sheriff's Office holds community event for Cinco de Mayo

Posted at 7:29 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 19:29:13-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is hosting a community-wide event to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

The event will take place at the Gulf Coast Town Center for the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta.

The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will feature live performances, arts & crafts, and raffles.

