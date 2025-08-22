Lee County Schools implements new volunteer requirements that cost some money

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — New rules are in place for individuals who wish to volunteer at Lee County Schools, requiring extensive background screenings for specific volunteer activities.

Due to a new law, potential volunteers will undergo more rigorous screening processes, which include fingerprinting and background checks.

According to a Facebook post from the district, volunteers who wish to participate in "Level 2" activities must now spend $75 for fingerprinting and undergo a background check.

Level 2 activities include chaperoning field trips, mentoring, serving as a non-paid coach, or transporting students with an employee present.

While some parents think the price is steep, the mother of two, Cynthia Marulis, said that for her children's safety, she's on board with the background check.

"I think that they should do all kinds of background checks, because they just can't just let anybody in there," Marulis said. "They can be anybody, any kind of offender or some kind of felon. I don't want them. I don't want them around my kids."

The new requirements come from Senate Bill 676, which was passed in 2023 but is now officially in effect. The background check requirements are not mandated for districts; instead, they are an option that districts can choose to implement.

The background check can look at violent crimes, sexual offenses, and drug charges.

"I'd rather have my kids protected than protect my privacy," Marulis said.

The School District of Lee County said it's trying to find ways to help families with the cost.

