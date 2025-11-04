Lee County School Board votes to keep three teachers suspended without pay pending hearings

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Three Lee County teachers will remain suspended without pay after the school board unanimously voted to continue their suspensions during a special hearing on Tuesday.

The teachers, who were suspended this school year, are facing different allegations that could determine whether they keep their jobs.

Nuria Acuna, a teacher at Island Coast High School, is accused of testing positive for cocaine and vaping with her students.

The other two teachers are accused of violating district policy by making social media posts about political figure Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated.

One of those teachers, Brooke Wold, has filed a federal lawsuit against the superintendent, claiming her First Amendment rights were violated.

According to the lawsuit, the posts were not threatening and included statements such as "I pray Charlie sees whatever God sees fit" and "Remember Charlie did say, some gun deaths are worth it."

The lawsuit argues the posts were protected speech under the First Amendment.

Superintendent Denise Carlin recommended the Board continue the suspensions.

"I recommend that the board approve a suspension without pay and benefits pending the outcome of the DOAH hearing effective November 4, 2025," Carlin said.

The cases will now proceed to a Florida Division of Administrative Hearings (DOAH).

None of the three suspended teachers attended Tuesday's board meeting.

The teachers have been without pay since their initial suspensions earlier this school year, and their employment status remains uncertain pending the administrative hearings.

