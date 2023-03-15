Lee County receives grant for long-term recovery after Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners today learned that the United States (US) Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has allocated $1.1 billion in a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-DR).

The Disaster Recovery funding will go directly to Lee County to assist with the long-term recovery following Hurricane Ian.

These disaster recovery funds can be used for a variety of activities including housing redevelopment, infrastructure repair, long-term planning, etc.

“The damage from Hurricane Ian impacted so many people in Lee County and these funds are key to our long-term efforts to rebuild their lives,” said Lee County Commission Chairman Brian Hamman.

“We are grateful to HUD for allowing Lee County to administer these funds as our community comes together to build back stronger and better than ever.”

Prior to the release of the CDBG-DR funds, the county is required to develop an action plan which must be approved by HUD.

In support of this effort, the county’s regional Recovery Task Force (RTF), will continue engaging with each of the hardest-hit communities across the county.

The RTF WILL hear directly from community leaders and members of the public about their remaining needs and seek input on how to best use this funding to bring Lee County back better than ever.

Lee County residents are encouraged to begin the planning process but should not anticipate applying for some time.

In addition to the required approval of the county’s action plan, HUD must issue guidance – via Federal Register notice – detailing rules and regulations for administering these funds.

In total, the county’s action plans development and approval could take several months.

While this process will take time, it will also help ensure that this funding is distributed in a way that enables the county to repair and rebuild its communities more resilient to the future hazards that it may face.

The county will continue to distribute information as it becomes available.