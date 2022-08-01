Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Lee County Port Authority reports June traffic

RSW Traffic Control Tower
Fox 4
New Airport Traffic Control Tower
RSW Traffic Control Tower
Posted at 2:49 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 14:49:01-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla.  — This June, the Southwest Florida International Airport experienced a 21% decrease in travelers compared to June of 2021.

The year-to-date passenger traffic is up 17.6% compared to last year.

According to Lee Port Authority, the traffic leader in June was Delta with a total of 176,915 passengers. The top 5 airlines were Southwest with 127,095 passengers, American with 122,983 passengers, JetBlue with 71,428 passengers, and United with 67,176 passengers.

The Southwest aircraft had 5,418 aircraft operations which is a 26.5% decrease compared to June of 2021. Page field saw 14,284 operations which is a 28% increase from June of 2021.

Southwest Florida International Airport reportedly served over 10.3 million passengers in 2021 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4