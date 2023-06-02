Watch Now
Lee County lifts burn ban

Posted at 12:49 PM, Jun 02, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County lifts the burn ban that has been in effect since March 10, 2023.

County leaders say recent rainfall and anticipated additional precipitation led the county to not renew the ban. The county coordinated with the Lee County Fire Chiefs’ Association and the Florida Forest Service, both of which support the expiration of the burn ban.

Officials still encourage residents who need to burn to do so responsibly and follow rules for burning. Information is available from the Florida Forest Service.

