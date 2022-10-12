LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County is closing the remaining food and water Points of Distribution (PODs) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs

Cape Coral Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St, Cape Coral

Estero High School Ballfield Park, 9100 Williams Road, Estero

North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers

Fleamasters Fleamarket, 4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Fort Myers

Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road S, Lehigh Acres

The PODs first opened on Oct. 1 after Hurricane Ian.

The county says it will continue to work with its state and federal partners as well as its strong network of nonprofit organizations in our island communities to provide continued food and water supplies for residents as follows:

Fort Myers Beach adjacent to Town Hall, 2525 Estero Blvd.



Pine Island

Beacon of Hope Church, 5090 Doug Taylor Cir, St James City

Sanibel Island

Sanibel Elementary School, 3840 Sanibel Captiva Rd, Sanibel Sanibel Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel



Residents are encouraged to contact United Way at 2-1-1 or 239-433-3900 to be connected with resources. Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.