Lee County extends deadline, expands area for debris collection

Posted at 10:28 AM, Dec 21, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County has expanded the area and extended the deadline for residents to place debris from Hurricane Ian curbside for removal.

Lee County Solid Waste is requesting all residents in the following areas have their debris placed curbside by Tuesday, January 3:

  • Briarcliff
  • Daniels Parkway corridor
  • Eagle Ridge
  • Florida Gulf Coast University / Miromar areas
  • Gasparilla Island / Boca Grande
  • San Carlos Park
  • The Villas

The extended deadline will allow county staff to better assess the remaining needs for debris removal.

Lee County previously requested residents of Lehigh Acres and Gateway to get their debris curbside by December 16. Residents of other areas in unincorporated Lee County do not yet have a deadline for debris set out.

For more information, visit leegov.com.

