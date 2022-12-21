Lee County extends deadline, expands area for debris collection

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County has expanded the area and extended the deadline for residents to place debris from Hurricane Ian curbside for removal.

Lee County Solid Waste is requesting all residents in the following areas have their debris placed curbside by Tuesday, January 3:



Briarcliff

Daniels Parkway corridor

Eagle Ridge

Florida Gulf Coast University / Miromar areas

Gasparilla Island / Boca Grande

San Carlos Park

The Villas

The extended deadline will allow county staff to better assess the remaining needs for debris removal.

Lee County previously requested residents of Lehigh Acres and Gateway to get their debris curbside by December 16. Residents of other areas in unincorporated Lee County do not yet have a deadline for debris set out.

For more information, visit leegov.com.