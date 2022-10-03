Lee County Emergency Operations to give Hurricane Ian updates today
Posted at 2:58 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 14:58:33-04
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Emergency Operations Center is holding a press conference today to update the public on the recovery process after Hurricane Ian.
The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. and is available to watch live on the Lee County Government's Facebook page.
