Lee County 'Donated not Wasted' food rescue

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County food rescue is a chance for people to come together and donate food items to the needy.
From April 4 to April 18, people can drop off-dry and canned food items at any of 21 collection points throughout Lee County.
Recreation Centers:
- Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Boulevard, Estero, Florida
- North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 North Recreation Center Park Way North Fort Myers
- Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road South, Lehigh Acres
- Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center, 16760 Bass Road, Fort Myers
Library Locations:
- Bonita Springs Public Library, 10560 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs
- Cape Coral - Lee County Public Park, 921 Southwest 39th Terrace, Cape Coral
- Captiva Memorial, 11560 Chapin Lane, Captiva Florida
- Dunbar Jupiter Hammon Public Library, 3095 Blount Street, Fort Myers
- East County Regional Library, 881 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres
- Fort Myers Regional Library, 2450 First Street, Fort Myers
- Fort Myers Beach Public Library, 2755 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach
- Johann Furst Community Library 1040 West 10th Street, Boca Grande
- Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers
- North Fort Myers Public Library, 2001 North Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers
- Northwest Regional Library, 519 Chiquita Boulevard North Fort Myers
- Pine Island Public Island Library, 10701 Russell Road, Bokeelia
- Riverdale Branch Library, 2421 Buckingham Road, Fort Myers
- Sanibel Public Library, 770 Dunlop Road, Sanibel
- South County Regional Library
Additional sites
- Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve, 7751 Penzance Boulevard Fort Myers
- Topaz Court Solid Waste Annex, 6441 Topaz Court, Fort Myers
The Harry Chapin Food Bank serves about 250,000 people each month throughout Southwest Florida. The Donated Not Wasted campaign has collected more than 15,000 pounds of food, providing more than 12,600 meals, in its first three years.