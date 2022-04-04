Lee County 'Donated not Wasted' food rescue

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County food rescue is a chance for people to come together and donate food items to the needy.

From April 4 to April 18, people can drop off-dry and canned food items at any of 21 collection points throughout Lee County.

Recreation Centers:

Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Boulevard, Estero, Florida

North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 North Recreation Center Park Way North Fort Myers

Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road South, Lehigh Acres

Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center, 16760 Bass Road, Fort Myers

Library Locations:

Bonita Springs Public Library, 10560 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs

Cape Coral - Lee County Public Park, 921 Southwest 39th Terrace, Cape Coral

Captiva Memorial, 11560 Chapin Lane, Captiva Florida

Dunbar Jupiter Hammon Public Library, 3095 Blount Street, Fort Myers

East County Regional Library, 881 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres

Fort Myers Regional Library, 2450 First Street, Fort Myers

Fort Myers Beach Public Library, 2755 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach

Johann Furst Community Library 1040 West 10th Street, Boca Grande

Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers

North Fort Myers Public Library, 2001 North Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers

Northwest Regional Library, 519 Chiquita Boulevard North Fort Myers

Pine Island Public Island Library, 10701 Russell Road, Bokeelia

Riverdale Branch Library, 2421 Buckingham Road, Fort Myers

Sanibel Public Library, 770 Dunlop Road, Sanibel

South County Regional Library

Additional sites

Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve, 7751 Penzance Boulevard Fort Myers

Topaz Court Solid Waste Annex, 6441 Topaz Court, Fort Myers

The Harry Chapin Food Bank serves about 250,000 people each month throughout Southwest Florida. The Donated Not Wasted campaign has collected more than 15,000 pounds of food, providing more than 12,600 meals, in its first three years.

