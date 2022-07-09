Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Lee County deputy helps save infant’s life

Police & Baby.jpg
Lee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
As of Saturday, July 9, the baby is recovering at home. According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the baby may not have survived if Deputy Wilson didn’t step in to help.
Police & Baby.jpg
Posted at 7:48 PM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 19:48:24-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 3-month-old baby is now recovering back at home after a Lee County deputy helped save their life.

Back on June 18, Deputy Michelle Wilson responded to Fuchsia Road in Fort Myers after hearing a baby wasn’t breathing. When she got to the scene, she saw the baby was turning blue.

Deputy Wilson began chest compressions until she could feel the baby’s pulse. EMS arrived and took the child to the NICU in Golisano Children’s Hospital.

As of Saturday, July 9, the baby is recovering at home. According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the baby may not have survived if Deputy Wilson didn’t step in to help.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4