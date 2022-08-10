Watch Now
Lee County deputies watching roads to keep students safe

Posted at 8:42 AM, Aug 10, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies are watching out for kids as they head back to class for the first day of school.

Deputies have already stopped drivers today and continue to watch the roads so students are safe.

Drivers making illegal turns while traveling down the center lane and or speeding through school zones will be ticketed.

