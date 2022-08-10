Lee County deputies watching roads to keep students safe

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies are watching out for kids as they head back to class for the first day of school.
Deputies have already stopped drivers today and continue to watch the roads so students are safe.
Drivers making illegal turns while traveling down the center lane and or speeding through school zones will be ticketed.
Making illegal turns, driving down the center lane, & speeding through school zones—You will meet one of our deputies & be ticketed. pic.twitter.com/LqwrdWzDaM— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) August 10, 2022