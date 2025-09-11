Lee Co. Schools reviewing employee's social media post on Charlie Kirk assassination

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School District is reviewing a social media post that a district employee made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The post contains the following message:

"What's that about the cost of the second amendment being 'some gun deaths every year,' Bye Charlie" - followed by a "waving" emoji and three fire emojis.

A screenshot of Charlie Kirk was also included.

The school district provided the following statement:

"We are aware of the social media posts. Thank you for bringing them to our attention. We have reported the posts to our Human Resources Department for review. Appropriate measures have been established to protect the focus of teaching and learning."

FOX 4 has chosen not to name the employee as the district has not confirmed their name, or their place of employment within the district.