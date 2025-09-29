Lee Co. man gets 6 years in prison for bestiality, child porn charges

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man will go to prison for a little more than six years after he was found guilty of sexual activity with animals and possession of child pornography.

The investigation started back in February 2024 in Lee County.

Detectives learned that his wife, 26-year-old Samantha White, had sexual intercourse with the family dog multiple times. Investigators said her husband, John, recorded her engaging in the sex acts.

During the investigation, four dogs were removed from the home.

Back in April 2025, Samantha was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of probation of sexual activity with an animal.

John will be on sex offender probation for seven years. In addition, he cannot have animals or live with them during his probation. He will also be put on the animal abuse registry.

This isn't John's first run-in with law enforcement. Roughly a year after the arrest for this case, John was arrested again, but for a different crime. He was charged with sexually assaulting someone in his home in July 2024.

White had been out on bond when this alleged crime happened.

The victim said she was having drinks at home with White. After taking a Tylenol or Advil PM, she ended up falling asleep.

According to the report, the victim woke up to White assaulting her.

The victim told investigators that she tried to scream, but White covered her mouth while continuing the act. According to a report, White claimed to not know what happened when the victim asked.

The woman said she was in pain the day after, and was not able to work. Two days later, she was in surgery.

She also told deputies that she was in and out of consciousness for the rest of the night. The victim said she took pictures that investigators concluded aligned with her story.

White has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon or force sexual battery on a victim 12 and older.

That case is still active, according to court records.