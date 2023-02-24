LCSO says to expect delays for Fair weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Fair is happening from Thursday Feb. 23 to Sunday Mar. 5. This weekend however, Lee County Sheriff Office (LCSO) says to expect delays from the festivities.
LCSO tweeted out "there may be traffic delays due to the Lee County Fair and the PRCA Pro Rodeo" this weekend.
To find out more about the fair click here.
For those traveling along Bayshore Road east of I-75 and along SR 31 south of Old Bayshore, there may be traffic delays due to the Lee County Fair and the PRCA Pro Rodeo at the Lee County Posse Arena events tonight and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/bgsEG4Ldl2— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) February 24, 2023