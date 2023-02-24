Watch Now
LCSO says to expect delays for Fair weekend

Fox 4
Posted at 5:04 PM, Feb 24, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Fair is happening from Thursday Feb. 23 to Sunday Mar. 5. This weekend however, Lee County Sheriff Office (LCSO) says to expect delays from the festivities.

LCSO tweeted out "there may be traffic delays due to the Lee County Fair and the PRCA Pro Rodeo" this weekend.

