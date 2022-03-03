Watch
LCSO: Deputies search for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect in Fort Myers

Crime scene tape around the building near Daniels Parkway and Treeline Avenue
Wells Fargo Fort Myers
Posted at 1:57 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 14:56:30-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank near Daniels Parkway and Treeline Avenue.

Heavy police presence in the parking lot and several units patrolling the area.

Detectives say the suspect walked in demanding money by slipping a note to the teller and fled the scene with the cash.

