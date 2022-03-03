LCSO: Deputies search for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank near Daniels Parkway and Treeline Avenue.
Heavy police presence in the parking lot and several units patrolling the area.
Detectives say the suspect walked in demanding money by slipping a note to the teller and fled the scene with the cash.
#CrimeAlert 🚨 BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT SOUGHT— SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) March 3, 2022
Below are photos of the Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect from earlier today. Do you recognize him?
Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS with your anonymous tip information.https://t.co/CVRvPK4dam pic.twitter.com/WKVlTt7dKe