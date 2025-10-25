Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LCSO deputies search for missing endangered teen

Lee County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help locating 14-year-old last seen leaving home Friday
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Dayreli Guzman, who has been reported missing and endangered. According to Sheriff Carmine Marceno, Guzman was last seen leaving her residence on foot in the 12,000 block of Cypress Drive in Fort Myers.

She was last seen wearing a gray Nike sweater, black pants, and black shoes. Guzman is described as 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or call 911 immediately.

