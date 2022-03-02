LCSO: Several crashes in Bonita Springs results in road closures

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office Deputies are reported at the scene of several accidents in the area of Bonita Springs Beach Road and U.S. 41.
All lanes of traffic on Arroyal Road and Crown Lake Court are said to be shutdown for an undetermined period of time; the westbound lanes are said to have been reduced to one lane.
No further updates at this time.
Deputies are currently working several crashes in the area of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41.— Lee Sheriff - Carmine Marceno (@SheriffLeeFL) March 2, 2022
