LCSO: Several crashes in Bonita Springs results in road closures

Posted at 2:59 PM, Mar 02, 2022
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office Deputies are reported at the scene of several accidents in the area of Bonita Springs Beach Road and U.S. 41.

All lanes of traffic on Arroyal Road and Crown Lake Court are said to be shutdown for an undetermined period of time; the westbound lanes are said to have been reduced to one lane.

No further updates at this time.

