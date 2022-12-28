Watch Now
Large police presence for threat at the justice center in downtown Fort Myers

Posted at 1:57 PM, Dec 28, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's deputies along with Fort Myers Police officers are investigating a threat at the justice center in downtown Fort Myers.

LCSO says at this time there is no threat to the public.

The complex has been evacuated.

Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area and not to travel near the area at this time.

The investigation is still active.

