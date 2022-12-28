Large police presence for threat at the justice center in downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's deputies along with Fort Myers Police officers are investigating a threat at the justice center in downtown Fort Myers.
LCSO says at this time there is no threat to the public.
The complex has been evacuated.
Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area and not to travel near the area at this time.
The investigation is still active.
LCSO is currently investigating a threat at the justice center in downtown Fort Myers. At this time there is no threat to the public but we are taking all necessary precautions.— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) December 28, 2022