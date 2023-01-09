Lakes Park reopens after Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lakes Park, which has been used for recovery operations since Hurricane Ian made landfall, reopened to the public Monday.

Some amenities, such as the water features, will remain closed for repairs.

The park has been used by contractual employees for the Florida Division of Emergency Management and other responders who arrived in Lee County after the Sept. 28 Category 4 hurricane to assist in the community’s recovery.

The 279-acre park with a 158-acre freshwater quarry lake is among the most visited of Lee County Parks & Recreation’s sites, regarded by many as the “Central Park” of the county.

Officials say park patrons should confirm the reopening details for all parks at www.leeparks.org prior to visiting.