Jury will deliberate in 2016 Club Blu shooting trial as closing arguments conclude

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The trial of Demetrius O'Neal, charged in connection with the deadly 2016 Club Blu shooting, moved to jury deliberations Wednesday after closing arguments concluded.

O'Neal faces two counts of second-degree murder in the mass shooting that killed two teenagers at an "under 18 beach party" at the Fort Myers club. Prosecutors say the teens were not the intended targets but were caught in a gun battle between two gangs.

"These two boys were the unfortunate consequence of choices made by the defendant and his group. And they weren't the only group, this was a gun battle that all of them including the defendant agreed to participate in," the prosecutor said during closing arguments.

The defense maintained O'Neal's innocence, arguing that crime scenes were compromised and that their client did not hold a gun that night. O'Neal's attorney claims he wasn't even at the club that night.

"Ladies and gentlemen you are the last line of defense between an innocent man and a system that has tried to break him," the defense attorney told jurors.

The jury will deliberate O'Neal's fate on Friday. FOX 4 will keep you up to date.

