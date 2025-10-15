Investigation underway at arcades, Miscue Lounge in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office said an active investigation is underway at the following locations:

Miscue Lounge, 2011 Carrell Rd, Ft. Myers

Vegas Knights, 13971 N Cleveland Ave, Unit 14, N. Ft. Myers

Royal Arcade, 4901 Palm Beach Blvd, Unit 320, Ft. Myers

In a photo posted by the agency, deputies are examining an arcade machine inside one location.

LCSO

The sheriff's office is expected to share further details at a later time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.