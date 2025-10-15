Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Investigation underway at arcades, Miscue Lounge in Lee County

Arcades, Miscue Lounge under investigation
Fox 4
Arcades, Miscue Lounge under investigation
Posted

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office said an active investigation is underway at the following locations:

Miscue Lounge, 2011 Carrell Rd, Ft. Myers

Vegas Knights, 13971 N Cleveland Ave, Unit 14, N. Ft. Myers

Royal Arcade, 4901 Palm Beach Blvd, Unit 320, Ft. Myers

In a photo posted by the agency, deputies are examining an arcade machine inside one location.

Arcade investigation

The sheriff's office is expected to share further details at a later time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.