Hundreds marched for MLK Jr. Day in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hundreds gathered in the City of Fort Myers to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

The weather was chilly to start but once the sun was shining it turned out to be a picture perfect day for a march of MLK's legacy.

The Dunbar Festival Committee put on its annual march where hundreds gathered at the Dunbar-Jupiter Hammon Library, and walked 1.7 miles to Centennial park.

Many other cities have a parades to honor Dr. King and his work as a civil rights activists. However, Martin Byrd, the head of the Festival Committee, says "we choose to hold a commemorative march."

The Dunbar High School Marching band, dance and cheer team provided music during the march and on stage at the new amphitheater downtown at the end of the march.

"It's a great way to teach kids, especially, about what people in the black community did to stand up for their rights in the past," Byrd said.

At the end of the walk to Centennial park dozens of food trucks lined the street next to the park, so that locals can enjoy food and celebrate together.

After the festivities wrap up the Florida Rep. is inviting the community to watch a documentary at the historic Arcade Theater at 6pm. The film is called, "How Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Changed the World".