Horses hit by car in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office says two horses had to be put down after a crash on Wednesday morning.
It happened on Wildflower Drive and Briarcliff Road.
Deputies were called out for a vehicle verse livestock crash.
The car had heavy damage to the hood and front of the vehicle.
The road was closed to clean up the crash area.
No other injuries are reported at this time.
🚨TRAFFIC ADVISORY🚨— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) March 15, 2023
Please be advised all of Briarcliff Rd is closed between Sweetwater Ct & Old Pine Ct for a vehicle verse livestock.
The owner of the livestock is on scene while LCSO conducts an investigation.
Motorists are asked to use caution & seek an alternate route.