Horses hit by car in Fort Myers

WFTX
Posted at 11:16 AM, Mar 15, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office says two horses had to be put down after a crash on Wednesday morning.

It happened on Wildflower Drive and Briarcliff Road.

Deputies were called out for a vehicle verse livestock crash.

The car had heavy damage to the hood and front of the vehicle.

The road was closed to clean up the crash area.

No other injuries are reported at this time.

