Homicide investigation underway on Matheson Ave. in Bonita Springs

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in a Bonita Springs neighborhood.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed the investigation in a tweet posted just before 6:30 a.m. By 11 a.m., officials confirmed the incident had become a homicide.

Their investigation is focused on the 27000 block of Matheson Ave., which is near The Gardens condominium complex.

Deputies have secured the area, LCSO said, adding that "detectives will be on scene throughout the day."

Officials were still working to positively confirm the identify the victim as of mid-morning.