Here's which restaurants could take over the Fort Myers Bahama Breeze location

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Bahama Breeze on S. Tamiami Trail will transform into a different location.

Parent company Darden Restaurants says the location will eventually be converted into another restaurant concept as it moves away from the Caribbean-themed brand.

Darden recently wrapped up a company-wide review and decided Bahama Breeze is no longer a long-term focus.

As part of that move, half of the chain’s 28 restaurants will close for good, while the other half — including Fort Myers — will be rebranded over the next 12 to 18 months.

Some locations could close temporarily while renovations are underway.

So far, Darden hasn’t said what will replace Bahama Breeze in Fort Myers, but it did say the restaurants chosen for conversion are strong locations that make sense for other brands in its lineup. That lineup includes Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Bahama Breeze.

The company says the changes aren’t expected to have a big impact on its overall business. Darden also says it plans to support employees affected by the shift, with opportunities to move into other roles within its family of restaurants as the transitions roll out.