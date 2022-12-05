Health officials lift red tide alerts for several locations in Lee County

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has lifted health alerts issued last month for the presence of red tide in the following areas:

Boca Grande Pass

Captiva Pass

Red Fish Pass

Buck Key (Blind Pass)

Little Bokeelia Island

Lynn Hall Park (Fort Myers Beach)

New Pass (Lovers Key)

Alison Hagerup Beach (Captiva)

Bonita Beach Park.

The alert remains active for Lighthouse Beach Park in Sanibel.

Health officials say if you experience respiratory or eye irritation, you should consider leaving the area or seeking relief in an air-conditioned space.

You can find the latest sample results can be viewed at Protecting Florida Together.

Report symptoms from exposure to a harmful algal bloom or any aquatic toxin to the Florida Poison Information Center. Call 1-800-222-1222 to speak to a poison specialist.